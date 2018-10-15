The Big Picture: A watchful red deer stag in Windsor Great Park by Chris Lofty

12:44PM, Monday 15 October 2018
The Big Picture is a showcase for local photographic talent which features in the Viewpoint section of the Maidenhead Advertiser.
From this week, each Big Picture will be featured online, building up an archive of some of the fantastic photos taken by our readers.
Please email pictures for consideration, along with some details about them, to jamesp@baylismedia.co.uk
