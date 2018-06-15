The Big Picture: Late evening waterways reflections at The Colonnade by Barry Clarke

01:41PM, Friday 15 June 2018
The Big Picture is a showcase for local photographic talent which features in the Viewpoint section of the Maidenhead Advertiser.
From this week, each Big Picture will be featured online, building up an archive of some of the fantastic photos taken by our readers.
Please email pictures for consideration, along with some details about them, to martint@baylismedia.co.uk
