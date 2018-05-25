The Big Picture: A view though Brunel's Sounding Arch by Rob Thomas

12:29PM, Friday 25 May 2018
The Big Picture is a showcase for local photographic talent which features in the Viewpoint section of the Maidenhead Advertiser.
From this week, each Big Picture will be featured online, building up an archive of some of the fantastic photos taken by our readers.
Please email pictures for consideration, along with some details about them, to martint@baylismedia.co.uk
Comments
Most Recent
Top Ten Articles
Scaffolding put up as part of the Colonnade demolition for the Chapel Arches project has collapsed.
A Burnham Royal British Legion member has been accused of ‘stolen valour’ after new evidence emerged which contradicts his claims about his military past.