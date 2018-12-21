SITE INDEX

Fri, 21
12 °C
Sat, 22
11 °C
Sun, 23
11 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Test

    Test

    Test

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Bereavements Go to Section

    Bereavements

    NASH, JAMES JOSEPH 03.03.1932 to 03.12.2018 Passed away peacefully with his family around him and is greatly missed by his wife, children and grandchildren. Forever rest in peace. Funeral service to be held at St Joseph’s RC Church in Maidenhead on [more..]

    Bereavements

    TARRANT JUNE NÉE WORTH of Wallingford. Formerly of Goring and Slough. Passed away peacefully on the 12th December 2018. Funeral Service on Tuesday 8th January 2019 at St Thomas Church Goring at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if [more..]

    Bereavements

    SKILLINGS, THERESA In Loving memory of Theresa who fell asleep on 24th December 2012. I’ve lost my life’s companion, A life linked with my own, You’re still mine to remember, A fiancé proud to own, Many a tear I’ve shed, Since I lost you, Many more [more..]

    Bereavements

    ALLEN, ELIZABETH SYBIL 14.12.2018 Sybil passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Rest in peace Mum. Love Cliff, David, Barbara & Jaemsri. In loving memory of a dear Nan. So sadly missed. Love Kathryn, Michael, Emily & Katie.

    Bereavements

    DENNIS BATEMAN Seven years have passed but you are in our thoughts everyday. Love Maureen, Tim, Jeremy Paula, Luke & Niall x x

    Bereavements

    MAY IRENE GILKS (NEE ROBINSON) formerly of Cookham and Burnham, passed away peacefully on the 11th December aged 98, at the Longbridge Deverill Nursing Home, near Warminster. A much loved mother and mother-in-law to Peter, Vivien and Ramsay, and [more..]

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved