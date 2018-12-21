11:11AM, Friday 21 December 2018
NASH, JAMES JOSEPH 03.03.1932 to 03.12.2018 Passed away peacefully with his family around him and is greatly missed by his wife, children and grandchildren. Forever rest in peace. Funeral service to be held at St Joseph’s RC Church in Maidenhead on [more..]
TARRANT JUNE NÉE WORTH of Wallingford. Formerly of Goring and Slough. Passed away peacefully on the 12th December 2018. Funeral Service on Tuesday 8th January 2019 at St Thomas Church Goring at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if [more..]
SKILLINGS, THERESA In Loving memory of Theresa who fell asleep on 24th December 2012. I’ve lost my life’s companion, A life linked with my own, You’re still mine to remember, A fiancé proud to own, Many a tear I’ve shed, Since I lost you, Many more [more..]
ALLEN, ELIZABETH SYBIL 14.12.2018 Sybil passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Rest in peace Mum. Love Cliff, David, Barbara & Jaemsri. In loving memory of a dear Nan. So sadly missed. Love Kathryn, Michael, Emily & Katie.
DENNIS BATEMAN Seven years have passed but you are in our thoughts everyday. Love Maureen, Tim, Jeremy Paula, Luke & Niall x x
MAY IRENE GILKS (NEE ROBINSON) formerly of Cookham and Burnham, passed away peacefully on the 11th December aged 98, at the Longbridge Deverill Nursing Home, near Warminster. A much loved mother and mother-in-law to Peter, Vivien and Ramsay, and [more..]
