Tributes to ‘gentle giant’ who died in Jubilee River near Taplow

A teenager who died after getting into difficulty in the Jubilee River has been described as a ‘gentle giant’ in a tribute from his school.

Emergency services were called to the river, near Amerden Lane, Taplow, at 5.30pm on Friday following reports that a youngster had got into trouble after entering the water.

A search operation was launched and the body of 16-year-old Ruben Iwe was tragically discovered just before 6.40pm.

Ruben attended Lynch Hill Enterprise Academy in Slough and had just completed his GCSE exams and last day at school.

Headteacher Chris Thomas said: “Our whole school community is shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Ruben over the weekend, our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family and friends.

“Ruben was a gentle giant who was well liked by both his peers and all the school staff.

“He had just finished his GCSE exams and completed his last day at school.

“We have opened up the school to his friends and year group if they wish to gather and talk about the tragedy of losing a loved one.”

A spokeswoman for Slough Borough Council added: “We are shocked and saddened to hear another young man has lost his life in the Jubilee River and our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with his family and friends.

“The Safer Slough Partnership has campaigned, along with the family of Michael Scaife who lost his life in the Jubilee River in 2015, to raise awareness of the dangers of the Jubilee River and how a celebratory swim can very quickly turn into a tragedy.

“We know the water looks so inviting in the hot weather but the dangers are so often hidden from view or simply unknown. The Jubilee is not a natural river, it is man-made channel which means as well as being extremely cold, the banks are very very steep, very close to the edges.

“This tragedy at the weekend spurs us to continue our efforts to make everyone aware of the dangers of this seemingly lovely stretch of water so no other family has to go through what this young man’s family are suffering now.”

Thames Valley Police said the teenager’s death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, the force added.