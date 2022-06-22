Drink driver arrested following head-on collision on A4

A drink driver who drove the wrong way down the A4 before being involved in a crash with an oncoming vehicle was arrested on Tuesday evening.

Thames Valley Police was first made aware of the driver after reports they had been driving on the wrong side of the main road.

Police then discovered them at the scene of the incident in Taplow, where they told officers they were sober.

The driver was taken into custody following the collision, and blew 104 micrograms of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath - three times over the legal limit.

Nobody was injured during the incident.