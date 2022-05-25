Cyclist seriously injured in Taplow hit-and-run

A cyclist in his fifties has been seriously injured following a hit-and-run incident with a car driver in Taplow.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place at around 10.10pm yesterday (Tuesday) at the Sainsbury’s roundabout in Bath Road and Lake End Road, Taplow.

The cyclist, a man aged in his fifties, was left with serious injuries and has been taken to Wexham Park Hospital in Slough, where he remains at this time.

The driver of the dark-coloured car did not stop at the scene and left in the direction of Slough.

Investigating officer Sergeant Robin Nickless of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Amersham, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision or the moments leading up to the collision to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I would also like to hear from anybody who may have captured dash-cam footage of the incident to contact us.

“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220226731.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”