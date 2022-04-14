UPDATE: Police launch appeal after motorcyclist critically injured in Taplow crash

UPDATE - 3.51pm: Thames Valley Police has launched an appeal for witnesses following the collision.

The crash occurred at the junction between the 'North' and 'South' sections of the road between the driver of a white Mercedes E-Class and the rider of a Yamaha motorcycle.

TVP added that the man sustained 'life-threatening injuries' and remains at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting reference number 43220159841.

We are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision in Slough.



The incident occurred at around 8pm on Wednesday (13/4) on the A4 Bath Road, at the junction with Huntercombe Lane North and Huntercombe Lane South. pic.twitter.com/w7d30XTa9w April 14, 2022

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital in a critical condition following a collision with a taxi driver in Taplow on Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson for South Central Ambulance Service said the rider sustained ‘serious head injuries as a result’ of the incident in Huntercombe Lane at around 8pm.

“They were treated at the scene by our staff alongside staff from Thames Valley Air Ambulance, before being taken by road to the major trauma centre at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, in a critical condition,” a spokesperson added.

Two passengers in the taxi were taken to Wexham Park hospital for further treatment for minor injuries they sustained in the collision.