SITE INDEX

  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Two people injured after crash in Taplow on Wednesday

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    Two people injured after crash in Taplow on Wednesday

    Stock image

    Two people were injured following a collision involving two cars in Taplow on Wednesday afternoon.

    Firefighters from Gerrards Cross attended the scene at around 4.50pm in Cliveden Road. When they arrived, they found one man and one woman out of their vehicles having sustained injuries.

    The firefighters used an immediate emergency care pack to provide first aid, before handing them into the care of South Central Ambulance Service whilst making the scene safe.

    Taplow

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved