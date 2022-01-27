Two people injured after crash in Taplow on Wednesday

06:33PM, Thursday 27 January 2022
Stock image
Two people were injured following a collision involving two cars in Taplow on Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters from Gerrards Cross attended the scene at around 4.50pm in Cliveden Road. When they arrived, they found one man and one woman out of their vehicles having sustained injuries.
The firefighters used an immediate emergency care pack to provide first aid, before handing them into the care of South Central Ambulance Service whilst making the scene safe.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
A teenager who was reported missing after leaving a Windsor nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning has been found.
Furze Platt has welcomed a new café which has promised to serve ‘the best’ coffee in the town.
Police have confirmed that a woman has died after being struck by a lorry on the M4 on Thursday morning.