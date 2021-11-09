SITE INDEX

    • Car overturned in Taplow crash

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    Emergency services were called to an incident in which a car was overturned in Cliveden Road last night (Monday).

    Firefighters from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to the scene at around 10pm after two passers-by noticed the Volkswagen hatchback upside down in a ditch.

    The driver, a woman in her twenties, was shaken by the incident and given oxygen as a precaution, but appeared to have sustained no physical injuries from the crash.

    Although the exact cause of the crash is yet to be identified by police, a spokesperson for the fire station said that a slippery road surface was likely to have played a factor.

    Taplow

