Car overturned in Taplow crash

Emergency services were called to an incident in which a car was overturned in Cliveden Road last night (Monday).

Firefighters from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to the scene at around 10pm after two passers-by noticed the Volkswagen hatchback upside down in a ditch.

The driver, a woman in her twenties, was shaken by the incident and given oxygen as a precaution, but appeared to have sustained no physical injuries from the crash.

Although the exact cause of the crash is yet to be identified by police, a spokesperson for the fire station said that a slippery road surface was likely to have played a factor.