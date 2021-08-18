Police confirm three dead after car crashes into Taplow railway bridge

Thames Valley Police has confirmed three people have died after a car crashed into Taplow railway bridge last night.

At about 9.50pm a red BMW 1 Series was travelling along the A4 Bath Road when it collided with the railway bridge near to Shell service station.

Police said the three people in the car, all men in their 20s, died at the scene.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Senior Investigating Officer, Sergeant Justin Aylin-White, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please get in touch.

“We’d also appeal to anyone with dash-cams who were in the local area around the time of the incident to please check any footage in case it may have captured something that could help us with this investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210369465.”

Update:

3.40pm: The Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed its crews were sent to Taplow railway bridge last night following reports of a car on fire.

Firefighters from Maidenhead and Windsor attended the scene, at Bath Road’s junction with Amerden Close, at about 9.50pm.

The crews used two sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a thermal imaging camera to help tackle the blaze.

The fire service confirmed that three men died at the scene.