Police issue 16 fines after breaking up Taplow house party

Police issued 16 lockdown fines last week after breaking up a house party in Taplow.

Most of the guests had travelled from London and Manchester, according to Thames Valley Police Chiltern and South Bucks.

In a statement on Facebook the force said the guests were 'fully aware they were breaching COVID rules' and fined them each £200.

It said: "The local NHPT would like to continue to thank people that have been and are continuing to follow current coronavirus restrictions.

"We know the majority of you are playing your part following the rules, helping to protect the NHS and saving lives.

"However last week we attended a property in #Taplow following reports of a party. Officers found a number of people at the party, most had travelled from London & Manchester fully aware they were breaching current COVID rules.

"All 16 people gathered were given fines of £200. Where we see people knowingly and blatantly breaching the rules we will look to issue fines."

Yesterday the Home Secretary announced a new £800 fine for those who are caught

The fine will then double with each repeat offence with rule breakers fined up to a maximum of £6,400.

It will be handed out to those caught attending an event with 15 or more other people.