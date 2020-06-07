SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters warn against outdoor fires, despite recent rainfall

    Maidenhead Fire Station crew were called to a campfire out of control on Cliveden Wood last night, on National Trust property.

    A single fire engine attended to the blaze. 

    Maidenhead firefighting crew would like to remind residents that it is inadvisable to start fires at the current time, as despite the recent rainfall, the ground is still very dry and there remains an increased risk of fire spread.

    Taplow

