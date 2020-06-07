Firefighters warn against outdoor fires, despite recent rainfall

11:17AM, Sunday 07 June 2020
Maidenhead Fire Station crew were called to a campfire out of control on Cliveden Wood last night, on National Trust property.
A single fire engine attended to the blaze.
Maidenhead firefighting crew would like to remind residents that it is inadvisable to start fires at the current time, as despite the recent rainfall, the ground is still very dry and there remains an increased risk of fire spread.
