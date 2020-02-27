Maidenhead’s Got Talent given Louis Baylis Trust grant

A £1,000 grant from the Louis Baylis Trust will go toward showcasing young talent in the town.

Maidenhead’s Got Talent, organised by Rotary in Maidenhead, has brought dancers, singers and actors together for a concert for the last nine years.

Pupils from Manor Green School, Pat Steel School of Dance, Burchetts Green School, Larchfield Primary School and others will all take part in the 2020 show, which will take place on Friday, March 6 at Taplow Court.

“It is an inclusive event that showcases local talent in the community,” said Nas Parkes, project leader for Maidenhead’s Got Talent 2020.

“Its great fun and it’s a good way to boost self esteem, which is so important for young people in this day and age.”

The money from the Louis Baylis Trust will cover the hire costs of stage equipment, merchandise and event promotion.

“The event also raises funds for good causes while enabling Rotary to strengthen its ties with local businesses, schools and charities,” added Nas.

This year the show is being joined by Taplow choirs for the first time and the Reading-based Indian classical dance company Kalakunj is returning for another event.

“I am very passionate about community,” said Nas.

“I think that in today's celebrity culture, we need to do more to celebrate local success.”

She added: “The Maidenhead’s Got Talent team are so lucky to have received support from Louis Baylis over the years.

“Rotary don't have deep pockets and don't have the funds to pay for the upfront costs for the event.

“Paying for stage equipment and making sure we can meet the requirements of all the schools and clubs would be impossible without sponsorship money.

“We are very grateful and we can't thank you enough.”

Maidenhead’s Got Talent will take place at the Taplow Court Grand Cultural Centre.

There is a matinee performance at 3:30pm and evening show at 7:30pm