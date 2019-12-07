Car crashes into house in Taplow

02:11PM, Saturday 07 December 2019
Maidenhead fire services attended an incident in Berry Hill, Taplow at 2am this morning (Saturday) after a car crashed into the side of a house.
Firefighters were at the scene for about an hour where the driver of a Ford had suffered facial injuries.
A wall of the property and bonnet of the car were both damaged.
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A man in his fifties is in critical care following a crash on the A4 earlier today (Tuesday).
The motorway will be out of action from junction 6 for Slough and 8/9, Maidenhead from 8pm tomorrow night (Friday), until 6am Monday.