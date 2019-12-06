SITE INDEX

    • Coach crashes into Hedsor House in Taplow

    Firefighters were called to Hedsor House in Taplow overnight after a coach crashed into the country house.

    Crews from Maidenhead Fire Station arrived at the scene at midnight and stayed there for about 10 minutes to assist the Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

    The entrance of Hedsor House suffered minimal damage alongside the front of the coach.

    No one was injured during the incident.

