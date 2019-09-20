SITE INDEX

    • Police rescue 'dazed' swan from M4

    Officers had time to snap a selfie with the swan

    Police patrolling the motorway last night were called out to an unusual intruder - a 'dazed' swan.

    The bird was in lane one of the M4 before two Thames Valley Police officers picked it up and safely delivered it to the swan sanctuary in Eton.

    The swan got a ride in the front seat

    The pair looked bemused as they posed for selfies with the swan, which could have met a different fate.

    TVP Roads Policing tweeted: "Your M4 Motorway car from Taplow were called to this dazed Swan in lane one. Less of the swanning about and in you get. Now safely at the swan sanctuary."

    The swan was delivered safely to the swan sanctuary

