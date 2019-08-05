Vote to name new bridge in Taplow

The name of the new bridge at Taplow Riverside will be decided from a shortlist of three, with organisers having whittled down more than one-hundred suggestions.

Members of the public can email in to select their preferred choice from the following three options: Taplow Bridge, Knights Bridge, and Boulters Footbridge

Winner of the Chiltern Buildings Design Award 2019, the bridge was opened by MP Theresa May in late 2018, and was designed by specialist Martin Knight, in co-operation with structural engineers COWI.

Benjamin Ivey, sales and marketing director at Berkeley Homes (Oxford & Chiltern), said: “We’re very proud that appreciation for Taplow’s iconic new bridge has been reflected in the number of name submissions we received, and we look forward to revealing the new name to the local community in September.

"The bridge benefits the wider community and provides a great connection to neighbouring Maidenhead. We are delighted to have been able to provide a much-needed bridge, which now allows local residents to fully enjoy Thameside walks and walking access into Maidenhead for the first time.”

To vote for your favourite name please email taplowriverside@berkeleygroup.co.uk with your suggestions. Entries must be submitted before 30th August and the name will be announced in September.