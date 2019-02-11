Cyclist taken to hospital after being knocked from bike in Taplow

An appeal for witnesses has been launched by police after a cyclist was knocked off his bicycle in Taplow.

The 17-year-old boy, who was cycling towards Bath Road between 5.55 – 6.15pm on Friday, was taken to hospital with a serious head injury and is in a stable condition.

Investigating officer PC Ben Eastment of the Thames Valley Roads Policing Unit in Taplow said: “Currently an investigation is ongoing to establish what happened.

“One line of enquiry is that a vehicle collided with the cyclist and failed to stop at the scene of this collision.

“We would like anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage from Berry Lane around that time on Friday to get in touch.

“If anyone witnessed what happened or you think you can help officers with this investigation, please contact police.”

Call 101 quoting reference 43190041934, or you can make a report online.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.