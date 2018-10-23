Police end 'attempted abduction' investigation at Cliveden

An investigation into an attempted child abduction in Cliveden has ended.

A report was made to Thames Valley Police on Sunday (Oct 21) that a woman had approached a two-year-old girl and picked her up while visiting Cliveden at about 10am on Tuesday, September 4.

TVP has now identified the woman and spoken to her, after she contacted police, and it has emerged that the woman had come to the aid of the girl, who she believed was lost.

Police are now satisfied that no offence has taken place.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Kerry Bradfield, of Force CID based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We obviously take all such reports seriously until we have evidence to the contrary.

“The woman who helped the little girl contacted us on Monday and I am satisfied that no criminality took place after speaking with her and the family of the girl.

“I would like to thank members of the public who reported this incident and enabled us to fully investigate the matter.”