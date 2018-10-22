Police investigating attempted child abduction at Cliveden

An attempted child abduction is being investigated by Thames Valley Police (TVP).

A report was made to police yesterday (Oct 21) that a woman picked up another woman’s two-year-old daughter while visiting Cliveden at 10am on Tuesday September 4.

The incident is reported to have taken place near the children’s play area where the woman was seen walking with the child.

The child was not injured during the incident.

The suspect involved is described as white, aged in her thirties to early forties, had a slim to medium build, dark brown hair which was tied in a ponytail, and was wearing patterned woven trousers.

Detective Sergeant Kerry Bradfield, of Aylesbury Force CID, said: “We are investigating this incident and keeping an open mind about the woman’s motivation.

“It is not clear if she attempted to leave the area with the child or there could be a completely innocent explanation. However due to the nature of the allegation we need to work to establish the circumstances and would like to trace the woman involved.

“I’m aware that there are a number of reports posted on social media however these all appear to relate to the same incident and we do not believe there to be a series of similar incidents.

“Anyone who has any information about the incident they should contact police via our non-emergency number, 101.”

If anyone has any details which could assist the investigation please contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43180321639 or report online.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.