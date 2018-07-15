Firefighters tackle Taplow grass fire

05:31PM, Sunday 15 July 2018
Firefighters were called to a grass fire in Taplow today.
They were alerted to the fire at the sports ground in Boundary Road at 1.50pm.
When they arrived about 100-120 square metres of grassland was on fire.
It only took minutes to extinguish the flames but firefighters stayed for a further 30-40 minutes to ensure the smouldering ground was properly extinguished.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Up to 100 planes will fly over Maidenhead and Windsor as part of a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ procession.
A total of 10 fire engines have been sent to a field fire near the Wyevale Garden Centre in Little Marlow.