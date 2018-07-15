Firefighters tackle Taplow grass fire

SITE INDEX

    Georgina Bishop

    Firefighters were called to a grass fire in Taplow today.

    They were alerted to the fire at the sports ground in Boundary Road at 1.50pm.

    When they arrived about 100-120 square metres of grassland was on fire.

    It only took minutes to extinguish the flames but firefighters stayed for a further 30-40 minutes to ensure the smouldering ground was properly extinguished.

