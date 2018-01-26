Minibus driven into Fountain of Love at Cliveden

03:06PM, Friday 26 January 2018
Work is underway to rescue a stranded minibus from Cliveden’s Fountain of Love this morning.
The popular National Trust site did not need to close but the fountain water will need to be drained.
Cliveden’s General Manager Mark Bradshaw said: “At approximately 6am this morning a hotel minibus drove into the Fountain of Love at Cliveden.
“Fortunately the driver was not injured in the accident and there is no apparent damage to the fountain.
“Cliveden is open as usual while the fountain is drained to aid recovery of the vehicle.’
