Police close road after buried weapons found near Hedsor

The discovery of a stash of weapons has led to police closing a road near Hedsor.

Officers from Thames Valley Police (TVP) have shut Hedsor Lane between Sheepcote Lane and Heathfield Road following the find.

A spokesman for the force said it had been alerted yesterday after ‘a number of weapons including firearm and an explosive’ were found in a ‘rural location’ nearby.

The guns, which are thought to have been buried ‘for a significant period of time’ are being removed.

TVP added there is no risk to the public and the discovery is not linked to any current investigation.

Updates to follow.