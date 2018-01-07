Police close road after buried weapons found near Hedsor

01:44PM, Sunday 07 January 2018
The discovery of a stash of weapons has led to police closing a road near Hedsor.
Officers from Thames Valley Police (TVP) have shut Hedsor Lane between Sheepcote Lane and Heathfield Road following the find.
A spokesman for the force said it had been alerted yesterday after ‘a number of weapons including firearm and an explosive’ were found in a ‘rural location’ nearby.
The guns, which are thought to have been buried ‘for a significant period of time’ are being removed.
TVP added there is no risk to the public and the discovery is not linked to any current investigation.
Updates to follow.
