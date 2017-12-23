Child taken to hospital after slipping at Cliveden

A child has been taken to hospital after slipping between balustrades at Cliveden today.

The incident happened at the south terrace of the popular National Trust site in Bourne End Road.

Police officers from High Wycombe were at the scene earlier to investigate.

Mark Bradshaw, general manager at Cliveden, said: “We take the safety of all our visitors very seriously and will support the police with any further investigation needed.

"We are currently waiting for an update on the child’s condition. Our thoughts are with the family and we hope the child makes a full recovery.”