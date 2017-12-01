Missing Taplow teenager found safe and well

12:37PM, Friday 01 December 2017
A missing teenager from Taplow has been found safe and well.
Isla Franco, who had been missing since Tuesday, November 21, was found in Brighton on Tuesday (November 28).
Thames Valley Police has thanked the public and media for their help in finding the 15-year-old.
