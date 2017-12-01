Fri, 01
6 °C
Sat, 02
7 °C
Sun, 03
8 °C
SECTION INDEX

Missing Taplow teenager found safe and well

Missing Taplow teenager found safe and well

A missing teenager from Taplow has been found safe and well.

Isla Franco, who had been missing since Tuesday, November 21, was found in Brighton on Tuesday (November 28).

Thames Valley Police has thanked the public and media for their help in finding the 15-year-old.

Comments

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved