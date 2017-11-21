Police appeal to find missing 15-year-old girl from Taplow

An appeal has been launched to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Taplow who hasn't been seen since 10am this morning (Tuesday).

Isla Franco, who was last in Huntercombe Lane South, is white, about 5ft 8ins tall, with a slim build and shoulder length brown hair with pink highlights.

She was wearing black skinny jeans, a black top with flowers on and black ankle boots. She also wears glasses.

Investigation officer Sergeant Darren Walsh, based at Amersham police station, said: “We are concerned for Isla’s well-being, and we would encourage anyone who sees her or who has any information as to her whereabouts to get in touch.

“Isla, if you see this appeal, please call us to let us know that you are safe and well.

“Anyone who thinks that they can help our investigation is asked to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43170346438', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.