South Bucks District Council leader resigns

South Bucks District Council is searching for a new leader after the current chief announced his resignation.

Cllr Ralph Bagge (Con, Stoke Poges) was elected to the council in 2011 and had been leader since 2015, simply cited ‘personal reasons’ for the decision.

The decision has taken immediate effect and a replacement will be chosen at the next full council meeting, although a date for that is yet to be confirmed.

Cllr Bagge said: "Whilst I have very much enjoyed my time as leader of the council it has become increasingly clear to me that given my numerous other personal and business commitments I can no longer devote the time to continue to fulfil the role of leader in the manner I would wish.

“However I remain committed to ensuring the best interests of South Bucks residents are served by the Council."

Deputy leader Cllr Nick Naylor (Con, Burnham Church and Beeches) will step into the breach in the meantime.

He said: "I would like to place on record my thanks for Ralph's hard work and dedication as leader and for everything he has achieved for the residents of the District."

Cllr Bagge will remain a district councillor for Stoke Poges.