SportsTalk: Five-star Magpies end season in style

Maidenhead United ended their season in fine style as they put five past play-off hopefuls Bromley at York Road on Saturday (Apr28).

Even boss Alan Devonshire couldn't hide his delight as he was captured displaying some sharp dance moves in the changing rooms at full-time.

Reporter Dan Darlington spoke to popular forward Sean Marks who described himself as an 'honorary Magpie' following the news that he will not be staying at the club next season.

Harry Pritchard also spoke about his plans for next season following his successful debut campaign in the National League.

Graeme was at Home Park as he saw Windsor fall to a defeat in the dying moments of their play-off tie with Marlborough.

Head coach Anthony Andrews gave his thoughts on a heartbreaking loss for his side.