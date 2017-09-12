SportsTALK: 'The old Cleve-ho'

Maidenhead Rugby Club secured their first win in the South West Premier with a thrilling victory over Cleve at the weekend.

This week's SportsTALK hears from head coach Russell Bolton and skipper Myke Parrott after Maids came out on top with a 41-39 win in a game which saw 12 tries.

The rugby round-up also features news from Marlow, Windsor and Slough.

In the football, Burnham manager Mark Betts admitted to Dan that his days might at the club might be numbered following a 4-1 defeat to 10-man Binfield which he described as a 'horror show'.

There was also a defeat for Maidenhead United, who went down 3-2 away to FC Halifax Town, while a thumping win for Slough Town and three sendings off for Marlow FC feature in the round-up, along with Flackwell Heath, Windsor and Reading.