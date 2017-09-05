SportsTALK: Life after Tarps

Maidenhead United lost star striker Dave Tarpey on transfer deadline day but the Magpies showed they are far from a one-man team as they beat league leaders Sutton United 2-0 away on Saturday.

This week's SportsTALK reflects on Tarpey's move to League Two side Barnet, and we hear from manager Alan Devonshire after the Sutton victory.

There's also talk of FA Cup wins for Marlow FC and Slough Town, plus the latest on Flackwell Heath FC and Windsor FC.

In the rugby, Maidenhead returned to action with a narrow defeat at Camborne, picking up two points from the game.

Graeme spoke to skipper Myke Parrott, while we take a look at Marlow and Windsor.

Finally, there's the cricket and victory for Berkshire over Lincolnshire, plus the usual local round-up.