SportsTALK: The Os come to town

More than 2,500 packed into York Road to watch Maidenhead United take on Leyton Orient on bank holiday Monday, but the Magpies were left disappointed by a 1-0 defeat.

We get reaction from manager Alan Devonshire and striker Dave Tarpey after the game,while we also round up results for Slough Town, Flackwell Heath, Burnham FC and Windsor FC.

We also look at the rugby ahead of Maidenhead’s long trip to Camborne in Cornwall and discuss the club’s chances after stepping up to a new division.

The cricket round-up, including a title for North Maidenhead, and the achievements of sprint canoeist Liam Heath also feature.