Russell Bolton to step down as Maidenhead RFC head coach at end of season

Maidenhead RFC has announced that head coach Russell Bolton will be stepping down at the end of the season.

Bolton, who led the club to the South West 1 East title in 2016/17, is leaving his position due to work commitments in his new role as Rugby Professional at Oxford’s Magdalen College School.

Chairman Stephen Bough said: “Russ has achieved so much in his four years at MRFC both on and off the pitch.

“Although the end of his tenure is about to arrive, there is, along with sadness, a great sense of anticipation and excitement amongst the committee and the players of MRFC in the opportunities that are open to us moving forward because of the excellent work undertaken by Russ.”

With 11 games left to play this season, Maids remain in contention for promotion from the South West Premier and are currently fourth in the table.

The club said that Bolton will play an ‘integral part’ in the identification and recruitment of his replacement.

A club statement added: “With half the season yet to play, the mutual decision by the club and Russ to make this announcement early provides the club with a great opportunity to find a suitable candidate for the role of Head Coach and initiate their effective integration into the club culture and playing objectives prior to the end of the 2018/19 season.”