SportsTalk: Maidenhead end season on high with Camborne victory

Maidenhead ended their winless run in spirited fashion on Saturday as they beat Camborne 37-25 at Braywick Park.



We've got an interview with Maids boss Russell Bolton who has already started planning for next season.



Burnham kept their survival hopes alive with a last-minute winner at home to Oxford City Nomads in the Hellenic Premier Division while Maidenhead United's three-game winning run was ended by Dagenham and Redbridge.



Reporter Dan Darlington spoke to boss Paul Shone and the team discuss how a Flackwell Heath defender-turned-goalkeeper managed to pull off a feat Manchester City's Ederson could only dream of.