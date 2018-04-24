SITE INDEX

    • SportsTalk: Maidenhead end season on high with Camborne victory

    David Lee

    RUGBY 129708-6

    Maidenhead RFC v Camborne RFC.Maidenhead Rugby Club, Braywick Road, Maidenhead

    Maidenhead ended their winless run in spirited fashion on Saturday as they beat Camborne 37-25 at Braywick Park.

    We've got an interview with Maids boss Russell Bolton who has already started planning for next season.

    Burnham kept their survival hopes alive with a last-minute winner at home to Oxford City Nomads in the Hellenic Premier Division while Maidenhead United's three-game winning run was ended by Dagenham and Redbridge.
     
    Reporter Dan Darlington spoke to boss Paul Shone and the team discuss how a Flackwell Heath defender-turned-goalkeeper managed to pull off a feat Manchester City's Ederson could only dream of.

