SPONSORED: Fee Fi Fo Fum...it's time for Maidenhead panto fun

HA Events is delighted to present this year’s magical pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk – a giant of a show suitable for the whole family.

Packed with all the traditions of pantomime, plus some extra special treats.

Expect charming animated scenery, sensational songs, delightful costumes, plenty of audience participation and belly laughing comedy. Get ready to roar with laughter and cheer on hero Jack on his climb to defeat the Giant, save the village and his best friend – Daisy the cow.

Fabulous fan favourite cast member Emmet Carroll will be returning to the stage, this year starring as Jack.

Emmet commented: “I’m super excited to be back to enjoy the festive season in Maidenhead this year for the third time. Jack and the Beanstalk is such a great show, filled with all of the traditional pantomime treats and much more, including a giant beanstalk.

"This year I think it is even more exciting because we can properly get back and support live theatre after the struggles of the past few years - which is amazing.

"It’s such a fun show and I can’t wait to play Jack and to explore his story with the help of the audiences at the Braywick Leisure Centre."

Returning Maidenhead panto star Joe Feeney will be playing the feisty, fun-loving Dame Trott this year.

Also starring are; Lucy Williams as Jill, Phoebe Loveday-Raymond as Green Fairy, Patrick Burley-Brown as Fleshcreep and Rochelle Martin.

Producer David Kemp said: “This year we’ve gone above and beyond to make the show even more magical; we have animated scenery which will make the beanstalk climb very exciting.

"We’re also bringing you panto themed versions of your favourite songs, from contemporary artists such as Lizzo and George Ezra. You’re guaranteed to be singing them well in to the new year."

This year Maidenhead Panto is supported by Marlow FM.

Join them at Braywick Leisure Centre in the Baylis Theatre.

Performances run from December 17-24 at 1:30pm and 5pm each day (1:30pm only Christmas Eve).

Book your tickets online at www.maidenheadpanto.co.uk or call the booking agent on 0333 666 3366