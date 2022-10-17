SPONSORED: Maidenhead co-working hub seals long-term base

When starting this journey just over five years ago we knew that the business start-up idea to bring a flexible office and coworking space to Maidenhead was a risk," said Will Ballantyne, co-founder at MyWorkSpot.

"It was also an opportunity to create something completely new that moved away from the traditional commercial landlord role of essentially being a rent collector who tenants only spoke to at the start or end of a lease.

"We wanted to create an office full of companies, from Maidenhead start-ups to local employees of global brands where our hands-on role was to create a great place to work and a connected business community that help each other to flourish and succeed.

"Five years on from opening our doors at our first office at 88 King Street, moving to our second office space at Clyde House on the Reform Road in 2019; we are now delighted to open in addition a new long term 11,000 sq ft town centre base at 18 York Road.

"Of course that journey included a period of COVID pandemic, but despite the undoubted challenges, it also reinforced to us the need for our unique MyWorkSpot offering for Maidenhead businesses:

"A quality flexible workspace for hybrid working with soul and community that is close to home for those don’t need to go into the office everyday and can’t or don’t like working from home.

"A full time office base for companies who want a fully serviced office with everything taken care of, but also want flexibility of term and the ability to grow or flex as their needs change rather than being tied down to a traditional inflexible commercial property lease.

"York House is a three-minute walk from the train station and is now fully up and running with some amazing companies already moved in.

"We have 22 private offices, co-working space, bookable meeting rooms, a 35 person event space and on site parking. It is uniquely themed “Maidenhead” throughout in a tribute to the town in which we live and serve."

Fancy a tour? Call 01628 613200, email sales@myworkspotuk.com or visit www.myworkspotuk.com