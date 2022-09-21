SPONSORED: Maidenhead Boundary Walk to return

The Maidenhead Boundary Walk on Sunday, October 2 is a fun and easy way to raise money for your favourite charity or community group.

A ready-made sponsored walk, the annual event is organised and run by the Rotary Club of Maidenhead and the Rotary Club of Maidenhead Bridge.

All you need to do is register, raise your sponsorship and then complete the fully-signposted route that follows the boundary of the old Borough of Maidenhead.

Join the hundreds of fundraisers taking part

Each year sees hundreds of walkers use the Boundary Walk to raise thousands of pounds for their chosen charities.

Every aspect of the day is managed by Rotary volunteers, from registration - which can be done online in advance or on the day - to manning checkpoints and marshalling the route.

The traditional route is 13.1 miles but a new 2.5-mile ‘family route’ has been introduced this year to ensure the event is open to everyone.

The whole event is run by Rotary volunteers

There is a registration fee to take part, which covers the costs of running the event, but participants keep 100 per cent of the sponsorship they raise for their chosen cause. And everyone who completes the walk gets a certificate.

The event is open to everyone, though under-16s must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Entry fees for the traditional walk are £5 for adults and £1 for children. For the family route the cost is £3 for adults and £1 for children.

Walkers raise money for their favourite good causes

Both routes start and finish at Boulters Lock car park in Lower Cookham Road and walkers traditionally set off about 9am.

Rotarian Eddie Piekut from the organising team said: “The Boundary Walk is a fantastic and fun way to raise money for local charities, clubs and good causes. It’s open to walkers of all ages and abilities, individuals, groups or families so is a great opportunity to bring people together while taking part in a wonderful local tradition.”

For more details and to register see: www.boundarywalk.org.uk

The event is open to walkers of all ages