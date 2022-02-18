SPONSORED: Half term fun at Norden Farm

Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead is the place for children’s entertainment this school holiday. With live music, cinema and family theatre, there’s plenty to choose from.

The Ladybird Classic tale of The Elves and The Shoemaker is re-heeled by Theatre of Widdershins on Tuesday 22 and Wednesday 23 February. Suitable for ages 3+ years.

Elvis Schumacher is a cobbler who has worked all his life creating the most beautiful footwear. But now he’s hit hard times... Everyone’s buying boring shoes from his rival businessman Bunyan Sole-less. Time is running out for Elvis. With one piece of leather left and Bunyan’s factory growing, can anyone help him?

The much loved tale features a beautifully crafted set and puppets, sublime music, a kaleidoscope of miniature shoes and a comic mouse.

Half Term Concertini with String Fever sees the return of four brothers who use electric instruments to create their own sound. See them on Friday 25 February at 11.30am and 2pm.

String Fever combine their exceptional musical skill with a talent for engaging audiences of all ages. This unique band is guaranteed to have even the littlest of feet tapping. Expect a little bit of classical, a little bit of rock and roll, and a lot of fun in this inspirational live music experience aimed at the whole family.

Heart warming book The Hug is adapted for the stage by Long Nose Puppets on Thursday 24 February at 11.30am and 2pm. Suitable for ages 2 – 8 years.

Hedgehog and Tortoise are both in search of a restorative hug. They face many rejections along the way from a rather scary badger, a squirrel (who knows A LOT about nuts), a shy frog, a fabulous fox and an owl who really wants to be wise. Join their journey full of fun, laughter and love... and at the end, a very special hug from our puppets.

Save the miracle, embrace the magic and go on an adventure with Disney’s latest hit film Encanto (PG). See it on Wednesday 23 February at 4.30pm, Thursday 24 February at 11.30am and 2pm, Friday 25 February at 11am.

The extraordinary Madrigal family live a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift - every child except Mirabel. But she might be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger.

The screening on Thursday 24 February at 2pm is Relaxed - ideal for families with babies or toddlers and children with SEND. Everyone is welcome to join us for this friendly format.

Half term week is rounded off with Morgan & West: Unbelievable Science. Science and silliness abound on Saturday 26 February at 11.30am and 2pm. Suitable for ages 7+ years.

Time travelling magicians Morgan & West bring captivating chemistry, phenomenal physics and bonkers biology in this fun science extravaganza! Expect explosive thrills, chemical spills duo’s trademark wit, charm and detailed knowledge of the scientific method.

Whether you are into science, elves, magic or just want a hug, Norden Farm is the place to be this holiday.

Browse the full line up here https://norden.farm/events/future/school%20holiday or call the Box Office team on 01628 788997 to book.