SPONSORED: Your wishes have been granted....Maidenhead Panto is finally back!

HA Events and Leisure Focus are preparing to present the magical pantomime Aladdin to residents in Maidenhead.

Join Aladdin, the Genie and their friends and go on a magical carpet ride. Get ready to roar with laughter as we cheer on our hero Aladdin as he journeys on an adventure of a lifetime. Expect flying carpets, a wish- granting genie and a lamp-full of laughs!

This festive family show is packed with all the traditional panto ingredients, including hit songs, belly laughing comedy, plenty of audience interaction and features the larger-than-life dame – Widow Twankey!

Starring Jordan Hughes Harvey as Aladdin, Richard Foster-King as Dame Widow Twankey, Ciara Booker as Princess Jasmine, Callum John Hill as Abanazar, Chloe Hopcroft as Spirit of the Ring and Emmet Carrol as Police Constable Pong. They will also be joined onstage by Kirsty Harvey, Fiona Kennedy and Mia Jackson.

David Kemp, Panto Producer, said “I am delighted and very excited to get pantomime back on stage in Maidenhead. Families missed out last year and we missed them! It is so important to keep theatre live and encourage the arts return, even more so because of the pandemic. The safety of our patrons is paramount and have standard covid safety measures in place this year, but we have gone further and reduced capacity, meaning you will not have anyone sat in front or - behind you! We hope this adds further reassurance to our audience to experience panto again this year.”

Aladdin runs at Braywick Leisure Centre in the Baylis Theatre between 18 – 24 December. Performances at 1:30pm & 5pm each day (1:30pm only Christmas Eve). Book online at www.maidenheadpanto.co.uk or by calling the booking agent on 0333 666 3366.