SPONSORED: Visit Henley Decor Fair in September

Hosted by TV personality, Gary Wallis of ‘Restoration Workshop’, the Henley Decor Fair will return this September to its stunning riverside location.

With 180 of the finest decorative traders, the Henley Decor Fair has a reputation for being the interiors event of the year and a destination for top dealers, interior designers and movie prop companies alike.

This is no ordinary antique or salvage fair; this lifestyle event has everything to inspire the vintage lover or the interior designer in us all. From decorative antiques and architectural salvage to reclaimed and vintage items for the home and garden. It’s a fantastic opportunity to meet the country’s top dealers and even mingle with personalities and experts from well-known TV shows such as ‘Salvage Hunters: The Restorers’ and ‘The Bidding Room’.

Take a break from shopping and enjoy the live ambient music in the beautiful riverside surroundings. You will find cocktail bars, craft beers from the local Rebellion brewery, vintage tearoom and a wide choice of delicious gastro food stalls all at your service!

Henley Decor Fair welcomes families and well behaved dogs; a great day out is guaranteed with something for everyone!

Henley Decor Fair Trade Day is on 23rd September. The fair will be open to everyone from Friday 24th to Sunday 26th September. For more information and to grab your tickets please visit www.henleydecorfair.com