Sponsored: Travelling abroad has changed

10:32AM, Friday 06 August 2021
The pandemic has changed the way we travel abroad. The Government has put in place a traffic light system – green, amber, red – designed to tell you the actions that need to be taken on return from overseas travel. Other changes have been made because the UK has left the EU.
Here we answer your most frequently asked questions.
What do I need to do if I want to travel abroad?
Are there additional requirements when travelling to and from Europe?
What happens if I catch COVID while I am abroad?
‘Finding out what we had to do wasn’t so bad’
Matthew Milner and his polish-born wife Maria travelled to Torun in her homeland this month to see his wife’s parents. The 38-year-old, his wife and their five-month-old son Anthony took the trip to the city which features a historic Unesco heritage site.
Matthew, who explained that the London couple have both been double vaccinated, said “My wife’s parents wanted to see their grandson. And the fact we were both double vaccinated was reassuring.
“We knew the guidance had changed so to find out what we needed to do, we did a mixture of Googling and checking the official Government website.
“I was intending to return to work in the office on our return and we saw that being double vaccinated meant we didn’t have isolate for 10 days after our Day 2 test. We also found out we would only have to do the ‘Day 2’ test when we got back home and that made life quite easy for me to get back to work.
“Finding out what we had to do and what had changed wasn’t too bad.”
Mr Milner said that during the flight booking process passengers are also given instructions and links for what travellers have to do.
TORUN TRIP: Matthew and Maria Milner with Son Anthony visited Poland.
Before you book don’t forget…
Due to the nature of the pandemic, advice on travel is constantly changing. Before you book a holiday or business trip, it is wise to check the traffic-light status of your planned destination and what rules are in place for leaving and re-entering the UK. To do this visit gov.uk/travel-abroad
