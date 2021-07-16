SPONSORED: The Summer Holidays are almost here!

The Summer holidays are just around the corner and Norden Farm have got a whole line up of events and activities to get involved with! Whether it’s family shows, film screenings, kite making or crafts, we’ve got something for you.

Poet Simon Mole returns with a show based on his new picture book I Love My Bike on Saturday 24 July and Saturday 14 August. Join Simon for an outdoor performance of the book followed by some fun (and quite silly) games .

This Noisy Isle is a truly interactive family experience, taking place outdoors at Norden Farm between Thursday 28 and Saturday 31 July. Join in with a mission which will lead you through puzzles, meeting mysterious characters and steering your team through the choppy seas to search for your new home.

If family film is what you’re looking for this Summer, then check out Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds (U). In this cartoon caper Dogtanian longs to be a Muskehound and win the heart of his beloved Juliette. See screenings on Saturday 31 July, Thursday 5 and Friday 6 August.

Garlic Theatre returns with a brand new show The Bag That Went BOO!. This delightfully comic story is about a little red bag that jumps out of a brown paper bag – what in the world is it? And where is it going?

Our Kite Festival is back on Sunday 5 September! Round off the summer holidays in style with an afternoon of fun for all the community. Join us at Boyn Grove Park (Punt Hill) for kite flying fun, food from local vendors and live music.

In preparation for the big day, why not try your hand at making your own kite? You can get crafty in two ways – at a Kite Making Workshop in person or online at one of our Kite Making Workshops On Demand.The in person workshops take place across two weekends in August and are held at Norden Farm. The on demand workshops can be done at any time from the comfort of your home – just book and collect your kit from Norden Farm!

If you can’t get enough of crafting, you can also get creative with an on demand craft kit from Kayleigh’s Crafts. There are five different kits to choose from, including Superheroes and Minibeast Madness. Book your kit online, then collect from us and get creating at home.

We want everyone to feel safe and happy when they visit The Farm. You’ll notice that things still look a little different to ensure a safe environment for our audience, team and artists. Read the Visitor Information on our website for more information.