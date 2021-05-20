SPONSORED: Visit the Henley Decor Fair on May 27

Treat yourself to a day out, with a most unique shopping experience at the Henley Décor Fair, over this May bank holiday weekend.

The Henley Décor Fair returns on 27th-31st May and is the perfect time to get out and socialise with friends and family, in a picturesque riverside location.

With over 180 of the top UK traders, many who have featured on Salvage Hunters and many other TV shows, bringing goods including Antiques, reclaimed items, Art, one off design pieces, Bronzes, Decorative mirrors, lighting, fireplaces, garden statuary, vintage fashion, leather jackets and quirky items not found on the high street to classic boats, cars and motorbikes.

This is also a great opportunity for members of the public to meet the TV celebrities in person, selling their goods.

With the relaxation of Government Covid restrictions, life returns to normal. This is the perfect place to find some unique and spectacular pieces for your home and garden.

Gary Wallis, reality TV personality from Restoration Workshop, says “This year’s outdoor event, has been embraced with open arms. Exhibitors have been holding back stock throughout lockdown, and the majority will be bringing their best goods to the fair. The last event was filmed on Series 1 Restoration Workshop, and this event is set to appear in Series 2 on the Yesterday Channel.

The Yew Tree from Frieth, will be providing some amazing flavoursome foods, including vegetarian options. Other concessions include, The Funky Elephant, with a taste of Caribbean. The Pizza project are back again, with their amazing stone baked pizzas. The Frying Squad, famous for the best traditional fish and chips and the Lawlors Sushi.

Local refreshments provided by Jessica Prosecco, Fill Your Flutes, The Marlow Rebellion Beer company alongside vintage coffee vans, such as The French Coffee Company and La Kordun Vintage Coffee. With the new riverside Time for Tea Vintage Café, providing you with afternoon teas and cakes.

We will have the usual live acoustic background music playing, to create a relaxed ambiance, to this unique riverside event.

Tickets on sale now, at Henleydecorfair.com