SPONSORED: Norden Farm release ‘Lockdown Town’ community poem and animation

Norden Farm Centre for the Arts are excited to share their latest community poem Lockdown Town. It is written by poet Simon Mole with the help of the local community at workshops earlier this year. The poem is accompanied by a short film featuring design and animation by Scott Tyrrell.

You can watch the final Lockdown Town film below!

The project follows on from the successful All Write Together series of online creative writing workshops during the first lockdown last spring. Lockdown Town launched in January with online sessions aimed at helping people stay creative and connected during the 2021 lockdown. Participants came together via Zoom to explore their shared experiences of lockdown and the pandemic.

Maidenhead resident, poet and author Simon Mole led over 10 workshops in total with the public, a local school and community groups Family Friends and RBWM Achieving for Children.

Together they explored the idea of ‘place’ as a starting point for poetry. They used a fictional place called ‘Lockdown Town’ as a way to share ideas and feelings about the last year. At the end of the process, Simon created the poem.

The first 12 lines of the poem are written in a univocalic style – constrained writing that contains only one vowel, in this case, the letter ‘o’.

Participants of the workshops read some of the poem in the film and even helped with the final editing decisions.

Talking about the collaborative process, Simon said: “Quite often in a project like this, I will present the final poem and everyone will politely say how much they like it (hopefully that is for the most part true). We all rightly feel happy with what we’ve achieved and move on. In this project, something that made me feel even happier was how motivated participants were to get into the nitty gritty of those final editing decisions.”

He continues “I was pretty sure the poem was finished when I arrived at our last Zoom, but by the time I logged off we had changed a few tiny but important things which definitely improved the version of the poem that we ended up sending to Scott to create the animation for.”

All Write Together is funded by Arts Council England’s Emergency Response Fund.