SPONSORED: Norden Farm launch summer Outdoor Markets

Norden Farm Centre for the Arts is excited to expand on its successful artisan fairs by launching a series of regular Outdoor Markets throughout the summer. The markets will be held in a specially created arena area in the carpark and open Linhay barns - providing a safe, socially distanced shopping experience.

The markets launch on Saturday 1 May and will then take place every 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month from 12pm – 4pm. On Saturday 19 June there will also be a Night Market from 6pm – 9pm. Entry is free.

Stalls will be selling artisanal produce and hand crafted goods from local businesses and stallholders. Produce on Saturday 1 May includes traditional Argentinian treats from Como en Casa; locally crafted Cricketer’s Gin; artisan cheese made with locally sourced milk from The Marlow Cheese Co; sauces and condiments from Turqle UK; and fresh free range eggs from Challen’s Chicks. The Tree Bees Bakery will also be at events from Saturday 15 June with fresh bread from their Maidenhead based micro bakery.

Craft stalls include handmade designer silver and gold jewellery from Grant Forsythe; Urban Tails Handmade Pet Accessories with dog collars and leads; beautiful clothes and accessories from UltraKriti - Hand Embroidered Women’s Wear; handcrafted greetings cards and framed pieces of artwork from Katie Sarah; and Nick’s Knits with hand crochet home accessories and gifts including cacti, flowers, baskets and birds. Not forgetting stunning contemporary framed photo art collections from Windsor & Eton Photo Art -reflecting the beauty and history of our local area.

Other stall holders joining us at events across the summer include Montague and Amber selling hand poured candles; pottery from Jo Fred’s Shed; and NoMothsAllowed with their hand spun yarn.

Mobile refill shop Refill Hub will also be attending the markets, stocking a good range of organic and non-organic essential foods. These include freshly roasted coffee beans, confectionery, cleaning products and toiletries - all plastic free and ethically sourced.

The markets will also feature live music when permitted while the Café Bar will be open serving food and drinks in the new outside terrace seating area.

Join Norden Farm for these vibrant and welcoming events, featuring a curated selection of local stalls selling artisanal produce and handcrafted creations.

Find out more and view all upcoming market dates on the Norden Farm website here