SPONSORED: Get creative with Norden Farm’s Quest Family Fest this school holiday

Norden Farm Centre for the Arts annual Quest Family Fest returns this Easter holiday, with a virtual makeover while the venue’s doors remain temporarily closed. The festival runs from Friday 2 – Sunday 18 April and features live streamed events, on demand activities and live creative workshops via Zoom – including a range of Explore Day taster Workshops on Friday 2 April.

On Friday 2 April, the festival’s popular Explore! Taster Workshop Day returns in a digital format. Across the day there are eight creative workshops for different age ranges and families to enjoy together via Zoom. Tickets range from £5 - £6 per household.

The workshops are the perfect way for children and young people to try something new. Sessions include Digital Painting for ages 10+ years and families; Comic Book Drawing fun for ages 6+ years and families; Stop Motion Animation for families led by Discovery with Three; and the chance to explore music and film editing at a Digi Den Online Taster for ages 8 – 10 years. Not forgetting Magic workshops for ages 5 – 8 years and families - led by Maidenhead based magician Patrick Ashe.

Live and interactive Zoom workshops continue across the holiday with activities including Zen Drawing for Kids; yoga movement and stories combine with Mindful Storytelling; and the magical fun continues at Magic & Storytelling with Patrick Ashe.

Using just a bedsheet, a phone or computer, pencils and a piece of paper, Mountain Goat Mountain immerses families in a 45 minute interactive audio adventure. This playful on demand experience is available to book from now until Sunday 18 April. Tickets are £12 per household and give you access for 30 days – so you can enjoy the show multiple times across the school break. Explore the forest and rivers of Mountain Goat Mountain and the depths of a mysterious cave – all from the comfort of your living room!

Live streamed directly from the main stage to your screen, watch children’s show Oldilocks and the 3 Bears on Saturday 3 April at 11.30am and 2pm. Suitable for ages 3+ years, the show is a wonderfully funny and warm-hearted celebration of the classic story. Expect to be spellbound by lovingly crafted puppets, music and some steaming bowls of porridge.

Activities available on demand at a time that suits you include Kayleigh’s Crafts: Under the Sea Slime. Your ticket includes your craft pack which features everything you need to take part. Simply tune in to the video on YouTube, where Kayleigh Galvin will guide you through creating a special batch of Under the Sea slime.

Quest Family Fest wouldn’t be complete without the opportunity to create your own sweet treats. Book a Chocolate Lollipop Making Kit, collect from the takeaway team and follow the instructions to make your chocolate masterpiece. The packs have been specially created by Rosie’s Chocolate Factory and contain everything you need to make four lollipops and with a generous stash of pick and mix to decorate.

The Norden Farm takeaway will be open on Fridays - Saturdays, with a children’s menu available. Sign up for a workshop then go over and pick up a hot chocolate or some lunch to celebrate your latest creative triumph.

Find out more and browse all Easter holiday Quest Family Fest events on the Norden Farm website here.