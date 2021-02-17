SPONSORED: Norden Farm food to go!

Norden Farm Centre for the Arts’ takeaway service has reopened this month. The menu features all the Café Bar’s most popular dishes, alongside weekly specials, and some new additions for 2021.

The Maidenhead venue is currently closed to the public during lockdown, however, the Norden Farm Café Bar will be open for takeaway orders from 12pm – 8pm on Fridays – Saturdays, with food served between 12pm - 3pm and 5.30pm - 8pm.

The Café Bar launched its takeaway service in September 2020 when it reopened after the first lockdown. The menu has grown since its launch to include lunch time meals such as hot baguettes, sandwiches, and weekly soup specials. You can take advantage of Norden Farm’s Lunch Time Meal Deal which includes a sandwich, baguette or salad with a packet of Tyrrells crisps and either a tea, regular coffee or a soft drink for £6.

Main courses include winter warmers such as Sweet Potato, Chickpea and Spinach Curry; Boeuf Bourguignon; and Slow Cooked Ratatouille. With Farm favourites Beer Battered Haddock and Chunky Chips and 6oz Beef Burgers and Chips also available. You can enjoy a main and dessert for £10.

This week’s special on Friday 19 and Saturday 20 February is a Brockwurst Sausage served in a pretzel roll with sauerkraut and chips.

The menu also features vegan fish and chips and burger options, plus a delicious vegan Sticky Toffee Pudding. Gluten free options are also available. All ages can enjoy a lockdown treat as the takeaway offers a children’s menu featuring a meal and ice cream for £5.

You can even pop over to collect a takeaway hot drink and afternoon treat when passing on your daily walk! Warm up with a freshly made artisan tea or Fair Trade coffee, or their bestselling hot chocolate with whipped cream and mini marshmallows.

You can find out more and browse the menu on the Norden Farm website here. Food can be ordered for collection through the Cafe Bar team by emailing catering@nordenfarm.org or by phone on 01628 682566.