SPONSORED: Get creative with Norden Farm’s half term line up  

Norden Farm Centre for the Arts have a whole host of activities this half term to keep all ages entertained. Although the venue’s doors are temporarily closed due to lockdown, you can still join them online this school holiday to get creative and have some fun!

The Norden Farm takeaway will be open specially for additional days over the half term break from Tuesday 16 – Saturday 20 February, with a lunch, children’s menu and hot drinks available. Sign up for a workshop then go over and pick up a hot chocolate or some lunch to celebrate your latest creative triumph!

You can pre-book a Tie Dye Bag Craft Pack or Willow Lantern Making Kit for collection from the venue’s takeaway team, then watch the accompanying on-demand workshop video and get making at a time that suits you.

Over lockdown, Norden Farm commissioned some of their favourite theatre and dance companies to make short films, teaching you a range of exciting things to make or do. These Farm On Demand activities will be available on the Norden Farm website for free every day of the half term.

Learn dance moves from The Little Prince (a show coming to the main stage for October half term) and transform yourself into a Fox or a Prince. Use greaseproof paper and a cereal box to make a truly magical Wish Upon a Star (with a little help from puppet Pinocchio). Or hone newly learned puppet making skills to create your own characters and make your very own show.

Other activities to explore over half term include fun with creative writing at live, online Lockdown Town: Family Workshops on Tuesday 16 and Friday 19 February at 10.30am. Norden Farm are making a second animated film called Lockdown Town, about experiences of the strange times we’ve been living through. Families can get involved in these playful sessions led by local poet and author Simon Mole.

Go on an adventure with Magic and Storytelling sessions live via Zoom with Patrick Ashe on Sunday 14 February 11am and Thursday 18 February 1.30pm. Alongside the stories, Patrick will show you how the magic works and teach a trick or two!

Take some time to connect and bond with Big Dog, Little Dog: Parent and Child Yoga led by Carly Brown on Sunday 21 February. Suitable for ages 4 – 8 years and their grown-ups. Learn yoga postures, a gentle bedtime yoga sequence and relaxation techniques. No previous yoga experience needed.

The half term line up also features online workshops for young people. Join visual artist Amanda Schenk via Zoom for Zen Drawing for Kids – Optical Illusions on Wednesday 17 February 11.30am - 12.15pm. Suitable for ages 10+ years. Draw your own mind-bending illusions and 3D trick art at this relaxing workshop.

Plus explore apps and software you can use to tell stories at taster sessions of Norden Farm’s digital arts club – Digi Den. Sessions for school years 5 – 9 are on Saturday 20 February at 11.30am and 1pm.

Enjoy getting creative online with Norden Farm this school holiday – there’s something available every day to fuel young imaginations (and adult ones too)! Browse the full half term line up here or call the Box Office team on 01628 788997 for more information.