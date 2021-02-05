SPONSORED: Fed up with chasing delivery slots? Fastbag brings superfast grocery delivery to Maidenhead

Fed up with chasing delivery slots? Fastbag brings superfast grocery delivery to Maidenhead

We all want to save time and money these days while keeping safe and cozy at home. Grocery shopping is one of the essentials and online supermarket orders has been a more important part of our lives during lockdowns.

Why wait? Why pay more?

Even with available delivery slots, most supermarkets deliver in a few days earliest. With the pace of our lives, even next day delivery is late: especially when you’re looking to cook dinner after a long day of working from home and homeschooling! And there’s all those times when you run out of milk or want to have some snacks and drinks over the weekend…

Going to the supermarket or local farm shop is a hassle with the cold weather outside, takes time and requires care to keep safe. Opening times for local markets does not work for everyone either. It’s not all doom and gloom though: A new start-up in Maidenhead, Fastbag, is solving for instant on-demand grocery delivery.

Fastbag offers very quick delivery of household items from their local warehouse in SL6 by their own drivers. Contactless delivery is safe and easy. As their launch offer, all Fastbag orders are available with FREE delivery.

The products in stock range from fresh fruit and vegetables to drinks, snacks and toiletries. Ready to eat items for a quick lunch or easy to prep dinner are among favourites of customers.

Any surprise on substitute or missing items as what the customers see on the app is stocked in the local warehouse. Products are carefully picked and sourced from quality farmer markets, wholesalers and top brands.

Busy mums save time on grocery shopping

Families found the app quite useful, saving them time and money with the free delivery offer. Busy mums are among the top customers.

“Can not recommend Fastbag enough. Perfect for everyday groceries if you can’t get a delivery slot and do not want to go in a shop. Great service and very efficient.” C.N.

“Definitely recommended. Easy to order and delivered fast. Love this as a busy mum at home!” F.E

“Topping up your fridge or pantry while meal planning is easily sorted. My order was at the door in 10 minutes!” S. S.

How does Fastbag work?

Ordering on the app is quick and easy. Customers install the Fastbag app in seconds and enter their postcode and phone number. All items on the app are ready to be delivered within 15 minutes.

The app is also very handy for households with elderly residents and caretakers: they do not need to go outside for shopping.

Life in lockdown is undoubtedly different, this service is an example of how businesses are looking to provide better and easier solutions for everyday life of families and households.