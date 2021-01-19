SPONSORED: Are you struggling to care for an older loved one? Care UK can help

“We meet many husbands, wives, sons and daughters who are struggling to cope with the care of their partner or parent. When they realise that, here at Bickerton House, their loved one will receive consistent, high quality round-the-clock care, in a safe and warm environment, we see them visibly relax.”

So says Erika Smith, home manager of Bickerton House, Care UK’s care home in Bracknell. We caught up with Erika to find out how the team at the home is supporting families through these challenging times.

All about peace of mind

Erika continues, “Families, understandably, want to know that the home they choose will put their loved one’s safety and wellbeing above everything.

“Our priority is the safety of our residents. Every colleague wears PPE, and we use the very latest infection-control procedures. Colleagues and residents are routinely tested for Covid-19, and new residents must have a negative test before they join us. Everything we do is about giving residents and their families peace of mind.”

How does care home life compare with the experience an older person might have with care at home? “There’s a big difference,” says Erika. “Every aspect of each resident’s care is tailored to their individual needs and wishes – from the range of care services we deliver, to the activities we organise and the delicious meals and snacks we serve.

“Our compassionate colleagues develop strong bonds of friendship and trust with the people we care for, and they’re only ever seconds away, day or night. What’s more, with so much currently closed in the local community, our residents love having a café, hair salon and cinema under their roof!”

Making the move an easy one

What’s it like for a new resident moving to Bickerton House?

Erika explains, “When a new resident joins us they’ll be initially shielded in their room to minimise any risk of introducing new infections. But our caring colleagues spend lots of time with them doing activities, and organising video calls with loved ones. Once the shielding period is over the new resident can start enjoying a more normal routine, including making new friends.”

And what about all-important relative visits?

“We’re determined that residents and their loved ones have vital quality time together,” says Erika. “We have robust safety precautions in place, including a ‘Covid safe’ visiting space. Residents and relatives are loving these brand new facilities.”

Discover the Care UK 28 day guarantee

“While all of us at Bickerton House are confident we can care for your loved one to the high standards you’d expect and demand, we want you to feel the same,” Erika concludes. “If your loved one joins us as a permanent resident, if they or you are not completely happy during their first 28 days in the home, their care contract can be ended with just seven days’ written notice. We really do aim to make things as easy and stress-free as possible.”